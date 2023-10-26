Government urged to find lasting solutions to spillage

General News of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Source: GNA

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, General Overseer of the Life International Church, has called on the government to find lasting solutions to the Akosombo Dam spillage, which had rendered many people homeless.



“There’s the need for the government to look for a long-term solution to this flooding because climate change appears to be taking hold,” he said.



Rt Rev. Dr Kisseih, also the First Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, made the call at the launch of the church’s International Wisdom Empowerment Conference in Accra, to be held from October 25 – 29.



He said the flooding in the lower Volta, and parts of Eastern and Greater Accra regions were unfortunate.



“We must establish a comprehensive water value chain management strategy, which encompasses relevant agencies such as the Volta River Authority, Irrigation Development Authority and Water Resources Commission,” he said.



The collaborative effort would enable the country to effectively harness the full potential of the Akosombo Dam, he said.



‘In this time of adversity, the church extends its heartfelt thanks to the government, individuals and corporate bodies and institutions that have rallied to the aid of those distressed.”



“In unity we find strength and in preparedness we discover resilience. Let’s honour the memory of this tragic event by working together to build a safer, more secure and more sustainable future for our generation.”



Almost four weeks after the spillage some affected victims are still struggling to access basic amenities at the “safe havens” where they had been relocated.



Some women and children sleep in classrooms without windows, with no mattresses or blankets and places of convenience, among other challenges.