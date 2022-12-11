Government is committed to developing Zongo communities - Ben Abdallah Banda

Regional News of Sunday, 11 December 2022

Source: Kwaku Anane

The Presidential Coordinator for Zongo and Inner-Cities development, Hon. Ben Abdallah Banda said the government is committed to its comprehensive and inclusive development strategy for the country, while noting the completion of over 400 projects in Zongo communities, with several others ongoing under the Zongo Development Fund (ZODF) and the Zongo Development Secretariat.



The collaboration with the Coalition of Islamic Humanitarian Organisation is complementing the efforts of the Secretariat and the Fund in the provision of these Water Projects.



He added that expanding access to quality and relevant education is pivotal to the transformation that the government is determined to engender in Zongo communities.



He said, the Zongo Development Ministry was created by President Akuffo -Addo as a special development vehicle to accelerate development in Zongo communities, in order to bridge the development gap between Zongos and other parts of the country.



"There have been renovation and construction of classrooms, blocks, clinics, drainage systems, water systems, security installations, bridges, roads, entrepreneurial support, educational scholarships, and Astroturf, amongst others.



Hon. Abdallah Banda made this known when he commissioned two mechanized boreholes at Afigyaman Shs in the Afigya Kwabre north district and Dwamena-Akenten SHS in the Offinso South municipality in the Ashanti region.