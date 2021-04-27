Eyes on the Ground: Danger looms as bridge on Kporvi-Tsito road caves in

Regional News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Drivers and road users who ply the Kporvi Barrier-Tsito road have been advised to drive with caution.



The bridge linking the two roads has caved, causing a lot of danger to motorists.



A video captured by an eyewitness and sent to GhanaWeb shows how vehicles suffer to use the tiny space left on the road for both ongoing and coming vehicles.



In the video, a truck that seems to have tried maneuvering has entered a ditch which has also pose another danger to other road users.



