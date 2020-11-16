General News of Monday, 16 November 2020

Eyes on the ground: Danger as part of Accra-Tema Motorway caves in

play videoThe situation according to residents has persisted for over 7 months and counting

It is a dangerous situation on parts of the Accra-Tema highway as a portion of the road which serves as a bridge over a small river is gradually caving in.





The situation which has been lingering on for the past seven months, according to residents, is fast becoming a threat to motorists and passengers who often ply the route.





Mr. Dennis Abani, a motorist, who recorded the video showing visible signs of the deteriorated road, said the metals supporting the bridge appear to have been swept away by floods, thereby leaving the road in its weak state.





This situation according to him has persisted for the past seven months with zero attention from the appropriate authorities.





“This is the Tema motorway. The bridge immediately after the Ashaiman underpass when you’re coming from Accra. The metals supporting the bridge are off, the erosion is chopping into the middle of the road and no one is paying attention to it. This situation has been on for the past seven months. I’ve been passing here and no attention has been drawn to it. I’ve taken it upon myself to draw the attention. We shouldn’t wait for a disaster to happen before we save lives. This is very bad. The road is caving in. the motorway from Accra to Tema is in serious danger,” he said.





