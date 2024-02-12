Eyes on the Ground: Lives of residents of Danfa threatened by breaking ECG pole

Regional News of Monday, 12 February 2024

The lives of some residents of Danfa Site C Park, a community in the La-Nkwantanang District of the Greater Accra Region, are in danger due to the poor nature of an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) power distribution pole in the area.



The said pole, which has several electrical wires, including primary wires, running through it, has cracks all over it and is almost breaking off.



Residents fear that it might one day fall and lead to a serious catastrophe, including the loss of lives and properties.



One of the residents who spoke to GhanaWeb stated that the power distribution pole has been in this state since December 9, 2023.



The resident added that all attempts to get the ECG to either fix or replace the pole have proven futile.



“This has been the state of this ECG pole at Danfa Site C Park since December 9, 2023. All attempts from members of the community to get it fixed to avert any casualties have failed.



“They have been to the Dodowa District Office on countless occasions. Placed several calls to authorities but the hasn’t been any response,” the residents added.



