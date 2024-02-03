Gory scenes as scores feared dead in a crash on Accra-Suhum road

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Scores of people have reportedly lost their lives after a crash on the Accra-Suhum road close to Nsawam in the Eastern Region on Friday, February 2, 2024



A video from the scene of the crash shared by Adom FM on Friday showed several people lying motionless on the ground.



At least 10 people could be counted lying motionless on the ground.



Some of the victims of the accident were lying close to one of the vehicles involved in the accident, a public transport minibus.



Scores of people had gathered around the scene of the crash, trying to help the victim but all they could be seen doing was wailing.



“This woman is still breathing, please help her,” one woman could be heard screaming in Twi.



Another mother, who appeared to be the one shooting the video, could also be heard urging people to send help.



“An accident just occurred; see the number of people on the ground. They need the ambulance—an emergency.



“Some of them are not dead but this is very serious. Jesus! There is a child here please find a car for him so that he can be taken to the hospital,” she said in Twi.



She added, “We are pleading with you to send help. We are on the Nsawam Road, the Suhum Road."



GhanaWeb cannot share the video because of its very unpleasant scenes.



BAI/OGB



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



