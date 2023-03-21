Go to school even if you don’t have all your items – Adutwum tells newly-admitted SHS students

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

The Minister of Education Yaw Osei Adutwum has urged parents of newly-admitted Senior High School (SHS) students who are yet to report to their schools of placement to send their wards to school regardless of whether or not they have acquired all the items listed on the prospectus of the various schools.



According to the Education Minister, the heads of the various SHSs are waiting to receive the students, thus parents should allow their wards to report to their schools of placement.



The Minister said: “Parents of Ghana if your child has not reported to school yet because you are waiting to get all the items on the prospectus, I want you to know that my head teachers want to see you in school immediately.”



He stressed that: “So even if you don’t have all your items, go to school. The head teachers can’t wait to see you and welcome you in[to] their schools.”



Dr Adutwum advised the newly-admitted students to put in maximum effort during their time in school despite the limited resources at their disposal.



“If you are determined, one day you will tell your story,” he encouraged. “You will tell your story of how you went to Odogono with one shirt and shorts and the rest is history. You’ll tell the world about how you didn’t wait for your items and yet you went to school.”



He also urged parents to take advantage of the government’s free SHS programme and allow their wards to report to school.



“So parents send your children to school and take advantage of the Free SHS and TVET to change the future of your children and the future of Ghana,” he said.



The Education Minister was speaking at a press conference to update Ghanaians on this year’s SHS placement.