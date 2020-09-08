Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Class FM

Give us your mandate and hold us to strict account - NDC to Ghanaians

NDC National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked Ghanaians to return the party to power in the December 7 election and hold them to account over the promises they have made to transform lives.



Addressing party executives and supporters at its 2020 manifesto launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Monday, 7 August 2020, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said the governing New Patriotic Party is confused and exhausted.



In his view, if the NDC does not take over from the NPP, Ghanaians will be worse off in the next four years.



According to him, it is only the NDC that can move the country in the right direction.



Mr Ofosu-Ampofo said: “We the citizens of this noble country are now at a difficult juncture; we cannot sit any further than we have.



“We are at rock bottom, the incumbent is not only confused and exhausted, but President Akufo-Addo is also digging an even deeper hole from which if not stopped, we will all be buried alive.



“I, therefore, call on all our countrymen and women and every citizen to go to the poll in December and with one big push rescue Ghana and Ghanaians from this affliction. Enough is enough".



“Give us your mandate and hold us to strict account of the things that you find in this manifesto. Vote for President John Dramani Mahama and let us together move Ghana in the right direction because indeed Ghana must work again. Vote for the John and Jane ticket for jobs and prosperity for all not a few”.



Some of the manifesto promises include the creation of one million jobs for the youth, legalisation of okada business, provision of free primary health care, corruption fight among other promises.









