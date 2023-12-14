Ghastly scenes as car falls off Kasoa flyover, severely injuring soldier, 5 others

General News of Thursday, 14 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

At least six persons, including a personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, have reportedly sustained severe injuries after a crash on the Kasoa Road.



According to Angel TV, the road crash happened after a vehicle fell off the flyover on the Kasoa Road on December 14, 2023.



A video from the scene of the accident showed the vehicle that fell off the flyover, a Sprinter bus, completely hammered.



At least three other vehicles, including a Dodge Charger, were hit by the Sprinter bus when it fell off the overpass.



A lot of onlookers were amazed at the devastation caused by the incident.



Some personnel of the Ghana Police Service could also be seen in the video directing traffic at the scene of the crash.



Watch the video below:





Military officer and five others in critical condition after car falls off Kasoa flyover

Details at 12pm on #Angeltv



Hansi Flick | Mahama | The NPP | Jay Bahd | Shatta wale | AFCON pic.twitter.com/OdLybHzFxc — #Angeltv (@Angeltv_Gh) December 14, 2023

BAI/OGB