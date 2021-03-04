General News of Thursday, 4 March 2021

Ghanaians troll Mahama after Supreme Court ruling on Election petition

Ghana's highest court, the Supreme Court, has dismissed the petition of John Dramani Mahama to have a rerun of the 2020 Presidential elections between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Reading the verdict on behalf of the seven-member panel who sat on the petition, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah said the petitioner did not provide enough evidence for them to call for a rerun of the elections.



"The petitioner has not provided any evidence to rebut the evidence created by the presumption CI135, for which his action must fail,' said Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah monitored by GhanaWeb.



The news about the Supreme Court's verdict on the 2020 election petition has taken over social media particularly micro-blogging site Twitter.



Twitter users have resorted to trolls as some of them celebrate the victory of the New Patriotic Party and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



One Twitter user with the handle #WearYouMask wrote "Soloku mood activated. Petition dismissed without merit. "



Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah also asked Ghanaians if they were expecting a different verdict from the one that has been given.



"Na mo expecti something different anaa?



GhanaWeb has compiled some of the reactions on Twitter for you in the post below:





Your petition is dismissed without merit - Chief Justice to Mahama#Electionpetition — @The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) March 4, 2021

"We dismiss the petition for having no merits" - Ghana's Supreme Court judges rule



This means #NanaRemainsPresident#JudgementDay #ElectionPetition

Tsatsu Tsikata | Chief Justice | John Mahama pic.twitter.com/20nDmOPYZl — Maiestas Ⓜ️ (@Ebenezer_Peegah) March 4, 2021

Na mo expecti something different anaa? — nana aba (@thenanaaba) March 4, 2021

Nope....from the day Asiedu Nketsiah said they were not in court to contest figures it was clear.....big ups to Chief Justice Anin Yeboah very detailed & self explanatory verdict unlike 2013 that we were all confuse after the verdict — IK (@1IK_AKOI) March 4, 2021