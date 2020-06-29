General News of Monday, 29 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaians to resume payment of water bills this month – GWCL

Ghanaians will from next month have to pay for their own water bills following the expiration of the government's 'Free Water' initiative which was rolled out at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.



“The month of June marks the end of the government’s directive to the Ghana Water Company Limited to serve Ghanaians with water for free, as part of measures to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“Customers of GWCL must please note, that from hence, the payment of water bills will be the responsibility of the customer.”



The above was contained in a statement released by the GWCL released on Monday, June 29, 2020.



“The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, and the Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) therefore wish to inform consumers and the general public that the last day of June 2020, officially ends the free water delivery,” the statement further noted.



President Akufo-Addo announced reliefs by the government as a support system to ease the pressure on the citizenry at the onset of the Coronavirus.



The reliefs which were given by the various utility providers had a duration of 3 months, starting from April. This meaning that it elapses at the close of June.



The expiration of the relief packages to Ghanaians mean the following operations in various households can, therefore, be resumed;



1. Landlords and landladies can revert to the arrangements with tenants prior to the free water delivery.



2. Water Vendors can/must resume their normal business after the last meter readings in June 2020.



3. Disconnected Customers who were reconnected to enable them enjoy the free water during the period, must as a matter of urgency pay their arrears to remain connected.



4. Disconnected customers will remain disconnected until their arrears are settled in full before their supply will be reinstated.



Read the full statement below:





