Ghanaians to get their Ghana cards by June this year - NIA

General News of Thursday, 20 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

The National Identification Authority, NIA has indicated that Ghanaians who have not received their ‘Ghana Cards’ yet would receive them by June this year, which is just about 10 clear days away.



The Authority says it has so far issued over 15 million cards to applicants whiles a backlog of about 200,000 still remain to be cleared.



Acting Head of Corporate Affairs, Abudu Abdul Ganiyu speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show said “Effective June people who have not received their cards will receive their cards. We are working with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and the assurance that we are picking across the country is that MMDA’s are ready to provide us office space. NIA is very busy now to ensure we are able to move to these districts so we will issue a statement right from June”.



“Out of a population of 15,500,000 (Fifteen Million Five Hundred Thousand), we have been able to print and issued 15,300,000 9 ( Fifteen Million, Three Hundred Thousand) cards as we speak so there is just a backlog of about 200,000. But these 200,000 people equally need their cards”.



According to Abdul Gayinu, there were challenges with people’s data and needed attention.



“There were data inconsistencies and we needed to adjudicate on those inconsistencies so that the system now can clear it,” he stated.



His comment comes on the back of proposed reforms by the Electoral Commission that the EC will accept only Ghana card and passport as proof of citizenship ahead of the 2024 elections.