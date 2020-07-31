General News of Friday, 31 July 2020

Source: Starr FM

Ghanaians in Brussels to arrive home August 11

The returnees will undergo 14 days mandatory quarantine upon arrival

The Embassy of Ghana in Brussels has partnered with Brussels Airlines to airlift stranded Ghanaians to Accra Tuesday, August 11.



The flight would be for Ghanaian as well as resident permit holders who will undertake the 14-days mandatory quarantine upon arrival.



A statement by the Embassy noted that passengers who are already in possession of Brussels Airlines tickets to Accra will be allowed to use those tickets for the flight.



Such travellers are to furnish the Embassy with a copy of their ticket. Alternatively, the ticket number and code should be provided.



Also, passengers are to note that they will pay for the cost of mandatory 14-day quarantine at designated hotels and must be paid directly to the selected hotel before passengers will be allowed to travel.



Cost of travel stands at €1800.00 (Business Class), €1000.00 (Premium Economy) and €900.00 (Economy).

