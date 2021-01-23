You are here: HomeNews2021 01 23Article 1162024

Ghanaian students on Twitter rise with #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaign

With parliament yet to conclude on whether to consider a motion suspending academic fees for the year due to the effects of COVID-19, some tertiary students have taken to social media to add to the pressure being mounted on government to pass the bill.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, this week moved a motion in parliament asking the House to cause the president to suspend the payment of fees by students in tertiary institutions for the year.

The motion by Mr Ayariga, however, seems to have courted some level of opposition from members of the ruling party in the House with some describing it as flawed and incompetent.

With the house still yet to make any concrete move on the motion, some tertiary students have taken to microblogging social media site to launch a campaign in support of the suspension of fees.

The #SuspendTheSchoolFees campaign has seen students and individuals in support of the suspension share several reasons why government must heed to the call.

From most of the tweets, the call is necessitated by the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic which has affected incomes of parents, guardians and students.

