Editorial News of Thursday, 21 January 2021

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ghanaian Times: Avoid unguarded comments about election petition hearing

John Dramani Mahama is in court contesting the 2020 elections

History, they say, repeats itself, and the Good Book also says there is nothing new under the sun.



Truly, history repeats itself in all fields and in Ghana history has repeated itself on the political landscape. There is a petition against the results of the 2020 presidential election eight years after the 2013 petition against the results of the 2012 presidential election.



It is interesting to note that the same personalities and political parties are involved in the petition being heard by the country’s same Supreme Court.



In the 2013 case, the then flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, was the petitioner and then President, Mr John Dramani Mahama, who was ruling on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), was the respondent.



Today, it involves the two personalities but with the positions sort of swapped. Nana Akufo Addo is the respondent and Mr Mahama is the petitioner.