GhanaWebRoadSafety: Your car lights can keep you alive – Accra City Hotel Manager

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Keeping a proper vehicle maintenance culture can prevent road accidents, Roman Krabel, the Manager of Accra City Hotel has stated.



He spoke to GhanaWeb as part of our Road Safety campaign aimed at creating awareness on road safety precautions in order to reduce the number of accidents in the country.



Krabel believes that a functioning car light can keep a driver alive: “... about road safety, I would like to tell you one thing. Keep your lights on. Make sure your lights are working. Keep your car maintained,” he told GhanaWeb.



He also advised motorists to observe the necessary road safety protocols so as to save lives.



A total of 517 persons died through road accidents between January and February this year, the Ghana Police Service has said. This is a significant increase in the 393 cases recorded in the same period last year.



In all, 2,560 road accident cases have been reported in the first two months of 2021. The incidents involve 1,581 commercial vehicles, 974 motorcycles, and 2,766 pedestrians who have been knocked down.



Of the total figure of road deaths recorded in the past two months, Ashanti Region recorded the highest with 108 deaths, followed by Eastern Region with 91 deaths, and Greater Accra Region with 89 deaths.



North East Region recorded the lowest tally with two deaths.



