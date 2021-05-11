You are here: HomeNews2021 05 11Article 1257877

#GhanaWebRoadSafety: The Two-way traffic sign, what it means

The two-way intersection sign helps caution drivers entering from one-way roads The two-way intersection sign helps caution drivers entering from one-way roads

Today on our road safety education series, we take a look at the two-way traffic sign.

This is a yellow warning sign with a black outline. It is diamond-shaped, with two arrow graphics in the center.

They are placed on the sides of the roads to help alert drivers when they are transitioning onto a two-way road from a single one.

Drivers and motorists ought to be very cautious of opposing traffic when on a two-way road.

Road users must also note that they may not be able to freely pass cars ahead of them because of on-coming vehicles.

