GhanaWebRoadSafety: Over 500 Ghanaians killed in accidents between Jan and Feb

General News of Thursday, 25 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Even before the year gets to the end of the first quarter, more than 500 Ghanaian passengers, drivers and passengers have been killed through road accidents across the country.



According to statistics provided by the Motor Traffic & Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, 517 deaths have been recorded between January and February this year.



The alarming rate of deaths caused by carnage on Ghana’s roads gives a major cause for concern as it is indicative that road accidents are killing many more people than the global pandemic, the coronavirus.



A further breakdown of the data shows that 2560 accident cases were recorded from January to February; out of which involved 1,581 commercial vehicles while 974 had to do with motorcycles.



A regional breakdown of road accidents across the country also revealed that the Ashanti Region recorded the highest number of accident-related deaths with 108.



Eastern Region and the Greater Accra Region followed closely with 91 and 89 deaths respectively.



Below is the regional breakdown of accident-related deaths from January to February:

Ashanti region – 108

Easter Region – 91

Greater Accra Region – 89

Savannah Region – 33

Western Region – 30

Central Region – 29

Bono East Region – 27

Upper East Region - 26

Volta Region – 17

Bono Region – 15

Western North Region – 13

Ahafo Region – 10

Northern Region – 10

Upper West Region – 9

Oti Region – 8

North East – 2



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:

The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highway Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.