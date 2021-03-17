GhanaWebRoadSafety: 'Killer' amber traffic lights should be fixed – Nana Ama McBrown

General News of Wednesday, 17 March 2021

Veteran actress and media personality, Nana Ama McBrown has appealed to government to pass a law to check the functioning of traffic lights at night.



Presently, traffic lights in some part of the country cease to operate regularly, switching to amber/yellow after 11 PM.



Recounting a ghastly accident that nearly maimed her for life on GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign, as part of the online media hub’s 22nd Anniversary project, Nana Ama McBrown noted that her accident occurred at a time when the traffic light was on amber.

“…the traffic light was not working at that time. So, it was like everybody had the right to go… and the man too I heard was a chop bar owner at Abeka so I believe he was also tired,” she responded when asked about what may have caused the accident which occurred in 2013.



“There are some common things that we all look at it without saying anything… something like this traffic light... most of our traffic lights in the night are on amber… I travelled abroad I don’t see that...” she added.



The celebrated actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist, brand influencer and the host of the popular weekly television programme United ShowBiz on UTV urged authorities to reassess the functionality of traffic lights at night to reduce the spate of road accidents in the country.



“…I don’t know if we should accept it like that, in the night most of our traffic lights are on amber, it’s like everybody can go...If it could be changed, if we can go to the regular traffic light system; red, gold, green that we all know…”







About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Highways Authority, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



