GhanaWebRoadSafety: I lost consciousness, the car fell on my son - Yaw Sarpong's horrific accident story

General News of Friday, 30 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

October 2020 will perhaps be the most memorable and horrific month for veteran gospel musician, Yaw Sarpong.



Having ministered at a show, a day before, the veteran gospel musician drifted to sleep while they journeyed from Accra to Kumasi.



Upon reaching Dwaso junction, near Sagare barrier, a stretch on the Kumasi Highway Mr Sarpong in a tell it all, account on GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign intimated that all he saw was their vehicle moving in a zigzag fashion, after which they ended up in a ditch.



According to Yaw Sarpong, but for the timely intervention of residents from the nearby town, they would have all perished.



His third child, his backing vocalist, Maame Tiwaa and another member of his team, Joyce all suffered various degrees of injuries.



“...the driver of an over-speeding truck trying to overtake another vehicle got into our lane—and in an attempt to avoid a head-on collision, our driver evaded him, got hit by another vehicle and we somersaulted and landed in the ditch,” Yaw Sarpong recounted to GhanaWeb’s Abrantepa.



“When eyewitnesses and bystanders came to our aid, they heard my grandson crying from the nearby bush as he had been thrown out of the car and went to get him. God being so gracious, he wasn’t injured in any way.



“But Maame Tiwaa, my singer’s wisdom teeth got removed, and she also sustained neck injuries.



“My third son got buried under the car and had to be dragged from underneath the Tundra.



“Till date, Maama Tiwaa and my son are on medications, with Tiwaa having one more surgery to undergo,” he added.



Watch Yaw Sarpong recount his horrific accident here:



