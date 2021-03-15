General News of Monday, 15 March 2021

GhanaWebRoadSafety: How this accident caused massive traffic on the Tema motorway yesterday

play videoThe accident on the Tema motorway created heavy traffic on Sunday

There was quite a heavy gridlock on the Accra-Tema motorway on Sunday, March 14, after an accident involving two vehicles affected the free flow of traffic.



The vehicles, a salon and a sprinter bus appeared to have veered off the road into a ditch with a part of the latter blocking drivers moving from Tema, Spintex and its environs.



The details of the accident remain scanty as the footage was taken by a road user on the Accra-Tema stretch.



Coupled with the showers in the late hours after noon, there was very little movement between the cars for several hours as onlookers gathered at the scene of the wreck, awaiting help from the police and other officials.







