GhanaWebRoadSafety: Achimota overhead gradually becoming a ticking time-bomb

General News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Achimota overhead bridge is gradually becoming a ticking time-bomb as the under part of the bridge is being chipped away in bits.



A visit by GhanaWeb’s road safety team to the overhead bridge, exposed iron rods indicating how the structural integrity of the bridge is gradually being compromised.



Speaking to some commuters and drivers around the area, they disclosed that the situation is as a result of the failure of heavy-duty trucks to comply to the height limit directions for the structure. They force their way under the bridge with load exceeding height limits of more than 5 meters.



According to those who spoke to GhanaWeb, majority of culpable cars are those usually transporting goods from the Tema Port to far away Burkina Faso and other neigbouring countries.



They expressed concerns that the gradual chipping of the bridge poses the ultimate risk of a possible collapse of the structure, a situation that could lead to injuries, loss of lives and properties. They have therefore called on the National Road Safety Commission, the Ghana Highway Authority and other relevant state institutions to take appropriate steps to avert any impending danger.



Watch the #GhanaWebRoadSafety report on the Achimota overhead bridge:



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:







The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Fire Service, and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



Join in the conversation by sharing your videos about indiscipline, bad roads and accidents on all our social media platforms; Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at @TheGhanaWeb and to our Whatsapp number: 0552699625