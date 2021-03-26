GhanaWebRoadSafety: 32-year-old man appeals for funds to fix two lost limbs

General News of Friday, 26 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 32-year-old amputee is appealing for support to fix new prosthetic legs that will allow him to go about his day to day activities.



Osei Ebenezer Tettey from Odumase-Krobo in the Eastern Region lost both legs in an accident at Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi road six years ago and is now confined to his wheelchair and home.



He made the appeal through GhanaWeb’s Eastern Regional Correspondent Michael Oberteye in an interview in his home.



The victim, an excavator operator suffered multiple injuries and had both legs amputated at St. Joseph’s hospital in Koforidua.



Following the accident, arrangements were made in 2018 to fix new prosthetics (artificial legs) for him at the Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) at Nsawam at a cost of GHC6,600.



Ebenezer who could not fund the cost of the procedure wrote to the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal Assembly who issued a cheque for GHC3,600 for the procedure with the family of the victim agreeing to pay the difference of GHC3000.



Unfortunately, financial constraints have prevented the victim from undergoing the prosthesis.



The young man said things have been difficult for him as he now depends on the benevolence of family members to survive.



“It [accident] has affected me a lot because initially when I was working I could take care of myself and probably, my brothers and sisters but now, I have become a burden on them,” he said.







The difficulties, he lamented have pushed him to the point of contemplating suicide. Today, he moves about with the aid of a wheelchair, adding that he must hire a taxi anytime he must go to town.



Currently, Ebenezer is still looking for funds to undergo the prosthesis. “I have registered [with the Assembly] and they have supported me with GHC3600 but the money that they gave to me was not up to the actual amount that I was supposed to pay,” said Ebenezer.



He is therefore appealing to philanthropists and other benevolent members of the general public to assist him fix his artificial limbs and also earn a living.



“I am begging the whole country, whoever is listening to me to come to my aid, especially philanthropists,” he appealed.



Director of Social Welfare, Mrs Naa Akuyie Ofosu, Head of Department of Social Welfare in Community Development at Lower Manya Krobo confirmed Ebenezers’s plight to GhanaWeb.



She said when his plight came to the attention of the Assembly, it managed to assist him with half of the amount, hoping that the family would be able to raise the balance.



Director at the Orthopedic Training Centre (OTC) Sister Elizabeth Newman said the facility would immediately work to fix the prosthetics for Ebenezer once the rest of the money is paid.









According to her, the processes for the procedure would be started once all financial commitments are made to the facility.



“Once he pays [the balance], he will be measured. When the prostheses are completed he will come for fitting and training,” said the Director.



According to her, the procedure would assist Ebenezer go about his day to day activities though he would not be able to do heavy work.



Asked how long it would take for him to use his new limbs, she said, “It depends on how he progresses.”



To donate, kindly find his details below:



Name: Osei Ebenezer Tettey



MOMO Number: 0549719811





