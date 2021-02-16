General News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb at 22 officially launched

Major projects have been outdoored as part of the year-long celebration

Ghana’s number one online news portal, GhanaWeb on Monday, February 15, 2021, officially launched its 22nd anniversary celebration.



The year-long celebration will involve several programmes such as media tours to project the brand and attract new readers, projects to give back to society through Civic Social Responsibility activities, cleanup exercise, etc.



Another major project to be rolled out is the GhanaWeb road safety campaign.



This project aims at curbing the menace of indiscipline on our roads, safeguarding the lives of Ghanaians from road accidents, robberies, and so on.



During the launch, Editor-in-Chief, Ismail Nii Akwei Akwei announced that, “We have a long list of activities that have been lined-up for this celebration. Everybody in every department played a role for this to happen and of course, before you start anything you need to go through a process…we are going to launch our daily social media posts about this anniversary.



“We are going to launch the 24/7 GhanaWeb TV…GhanaWeb reporter…BBC partnership. We’ll be doing some radio and television appearances, having GhanaWeb memorial, and then we will be having some other features on the website,” he noted.



GhanaWeb has over the years served its readers hot stories every minute, coupled with the great content it produces on YouTube; GhanaWebTV.



Marketers who patronize the services of GhanaWeb are not left out as their products and services are beautifully displayed on the website to attract and retain customers.



Founder of GhanaWeb, Robert Bellaart and Ekow Blankson the commercial manager of GhanaWeb were present at the event.















Click photos for more.