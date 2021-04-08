GhanaWeb Road Safety: Fire Service personnel demonstrate rescue tactics at accident scene

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Ask a random Ghanaian the functions of the Ghana National Fire Service and you will most likely hear fighting of naked flames as the commonest response.



But did you know that the institution has a critical role in saving lives at accident scenes as first responders?



As part of GhanaWeb’s Road Safety Campaign, we spoke to one of the partners in ensuring safety on our roads, the Ghana Fire Service, to demonstrate their roles and tactics employed during such events.



Assistant Divisional Officer Grade 1, Ezra Mingle at the Ghana National Fire Services who led the team noted that, they have some equipment which are very essential for cutting and tearing of vehicles to save victims in the event of an accident.



“In terms of accidents some victims get stuck in the vehicle and saving them becomes difficult so what we do is to use these equipment to cut the vehicle for easy access to the victim. First of all, we block vehicles once we get to the accident scene to secure the environment and prevent any further casualties, this is because some vehicles from afar might have not been aware that there is an accident ahead of them so a head-on collision could happen if they are not warned and we do this through the blocking we do at the accident scene,” he narrated.



About GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign:



The GhanaWeb Road Safety Campaign forms a part of the numerous projects GhanaWeb has rolled out as part of its 22nd-anniversary celebrations.



The year-long campaign dubbed #GhanaWebRoadSafety took off on Monday, March 1, 2021, and will focus on three key areas: indiscipline on roads; bad roads, and potholes that contribute to road accidents and absence of streetlights.



The campaign is being executed in partnership with major stakeholders including the Ghana Road Safety Commission, the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate of the Ghana Police Service, the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Ghana Fire Service, the Ghana National Ambulance Service and the Drivers and Vehicle Licensing Authority.



The campaign is also spearheaded by musician and politician Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour) as the Ambassador.



