GhanaWeb Polls: More than 70% think Prof. Opoku Agyemang will influence NDC’s 2020 chances

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, NDC Vice Presidential Candidate

More than 70% of respondents who participated in a polls conducted by GhanaWeb say the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang will influence the opposition NDC’s 2020 election chances.



According to the polls which was conducted on July 7, 2020, some 6, 011 votes representing 71.29% said the selection will be an influential one while 24.12% representing 2,034 votes said it would not.



An additional 387 votes from the poll showed they were indifferent about the chances.



Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang was on July 6, 2020 named as the running mate on the ticket of the opposition NDC by John Dramani Mahama ahead of the 2020 December elections.



Her selection and confirmation by the opposition NDC has been widely praised and criticized at the same time.



Meanwhile, many women advocacy groups have hailed the selection as a good sign of diversity and inclusion on Ghana’s political landscape.



NB: Results from this poll are only representative of participants and therefore cannot be generalized.



See the results from the poll here:





