GhanaWeb Polls: 40% say Dzogbenuku’s PPP to make waves against NDC, NPP

Brigitte Dzogbenuku is flagbearer of the Progressive People Party (PPP)

A number of participants who took part in a poll conducted by GhanaWeb say the Progressive People Party (PPP), led by Brigitte Dzogbenuku stands a higher chance of making waves in the upcoming December 7 elections.



The results from the poll, which was conducted online via GhanaWeb.com between 8-12 October 2020 showed that some 3,544 persons representing 40.82% revealed the woman-led PPP stands a chance in the elections.



Another woman-led political party in the race, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings’ National Democratic Party (NDP) polled 3.36% represented by 292 votes while the Ghana Freedom Party led by Madam Akua Donkor polled 1.90% represented by 165 votes.



However, a total of 29.99% respondents represented by 2,604 votes indicated that none of the presidential candidates named in the poll stands a chance against the two major political parties, National Democratic Congress and New Patriotic Party.



Background



GhanaWeb launched its polls in May with the first question being: Should the EC go ahead with the new register?



This poll question gained 141,132 responses in 48 hours and over 2,000 people commented under the poll expressing divergent views about the Electoral Commission and the new voters’ register.



The GhanaWeb Poll is an open-access poll that allows participants to self-select into participation. The results of the poll cannot be generalized, but are only representative of the participants of the poll.



The poll seeks to enable GhanaWeb readers to predict the opinions of Ghanaians on issues and decisions that affect the country.

