Ghana will be better under Bawumia's leadership – Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum

Politics of Tuesday, 26 March 2024

Source: otecfmghana.com

The Minister of Education, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum, has said that Ghana's future will be better if the flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, becomes president.



According to the Bosomtwe Member of Parliament, Dr. Bawumia will continue the good works of the NPP government should Ghanaians give him the nod in the 2024 polls.



He said this in an interview with OTEC News reporter Jacob Agyenim Boateng on Sunday, March 24, 2024, during the launch of the NPP's Ashanti Regional campaign.



Stressing the need to vote massively for the NPP in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, Dr. Osei Yaw Adutwum emphasised the rich experience, dedication, competence, and innovations the party's flagbearer is bringing on board.



The Minister of Education revealed that the NPP's flagbearer will follow in the footsteps of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by maintaining a free and quality education policy.



"NPP had a plan to transform Ghana through quality, accessible, and affordable education; we have already laid a solid foundation, and Dr. Bawumia is ready and committed to building on that foundation he helped to lay



"I am reminding Ghanaians that education will be a key deciding factor in the 2024 polls, and so I am appealing to them to vote massively for the NPP for better education,” he said.