xxxxxxxxxxx of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's coronavirus cases rise to 23,463

Ghana has recorded over 1,400 new cases of the Coronavirus in less than two days, bringing the case count to 23,463.



An update from the Ghana Health Service on Thursday morning during a press briefing at the Information Ministry revealed that the country has recorded 641 new infections.



The new cases were recorded in 52 districts across eight regions.



The number of discharged persons after treatment has also gone up to 18,622 with 4,717 active cases remaining.



All the confirmed cases were from 222,910 tests conducted.



9,403 of the confirmed cases were from routine surveillance while 14,060 were from contact-tracing.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.