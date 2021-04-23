Ghana’s SHS education best managed in the world – Adutwum

General News of Friday, 23 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Education Minister Dr Yaw Adutwum is claiming the bragging rights for the management of the Senior High School sector in the country saying it is the best managed in the world.



According to him, President Akufo-Addo must be commended for how the Free SHS program has been operated so far.



The education ministry and the Ghana Education Service came under heavy attack a few weeks ago after it asked students to go back home after some of them had reported for school in compliance with an earlier calendar.



Speaking to Morning Starr host Francis Abban in an exclusive interview, the education minister said “if you talk about Senor High School education, Ghana has managed its senior high schools better than what’s being done in other parts of the world.”



“Nana Addo deserves our commendation for how he’s managed free SHS. The headmasters are in schools and we’ve provided what they need to run the schools.”



Defending the double-track system, he noted “double track is supposed to make sure there’s no congestion so if any tells you we did double track and there’s congestion, how’s that possible?”



He indicated that he wants to create or support in creating an educational system that’s second to none in the world.



“The responsibility given to me by the president is huge and I don’t want to disappoint him,” he added.