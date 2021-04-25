Ghana recording ‘alarming rate’ of coronavirus at KIA

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Ghana appears to be recording increasing cases of the deadly coronavirus at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) among arriving passengers.



This has raised concern among officials.



The company tasked to conduct Covid-19 tests for travelling passengers, Frontiers Healthcare Services (FHS), has consequently written to the Managing Director of the Ghana Airport Company (GACL) to shore up measures to arrest the situation.



In an earlier letter, FHS had expressed worry about an unprecedented number of 45 cases on Wednesday, April 21.



On Saturday, April 24, 75 positive cases were recorded.



Since the reopening of the Kotoka International Airport for business in September, last year, 231,911 tests have been conducted with 1,452 positive cases recorded.



“It has become imperative to implement new guidelines to curtail the influx of positive cases into the country,” Managing Director of FHS Dr Kudzo Seneadza wrote in his letter to Yaw Kwakwa.