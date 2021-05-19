Ghana kick-starts second phase of Coronavirus vaccination

Health News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghana receives additional 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine



• A total of 852,047 people were vaccinated in the first phase



• GHS engages telcos to issue reminders to persons due to take the second COVID-19 jab



Ghana on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, began the second phase of the Coronavirus vaccination exercise.



Persons who received the AstraZeneca vaccine between the period of 1 March to 9 are expected to receive the second and final dose at designated vaccination centers across the country.



According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 852,047 people received the first jab in March this year.



It is expected that in the coming days, persons who partook in the exercise will become fully vaccinated. This forms part of measures to assist the fight against the spread of the virus.



Ghana earlier this month received an additional 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his recent address to the nation on May 16, 2021, announced measures put in place for the deployment of the second phase of vaccination.



“I’m happy to announce that beginning Wednesday 19th of May, to Wednesday 26th May, the deployment of the 2nd dose of vaccines will take place across the designated vaccination centers in the 43 districts approximately 12 weeks after the first jab, as the science prescribes,” Akufo-Addo noted.



The Director of Health Promotion at the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, speaking on the measures put in place for the second roll-out revealed that the Service has collaborated with the various telecommunication networks to issue reminders to persons due to take the second COVID-19 jab.