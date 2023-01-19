Ghana is on the way to Armageddon - Kwesi Pratt

General News of Thursday, 19 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr has criticized Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government for the economic crisis the country is experiencing now.



According to him, the government seems not to know what it is doing because it has been continuously changing some of the policies it comes up with to help get the country out of the current economic mess.



Speaking in a Good Morning Ghana interview monitored by GhanaWeb on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Pratt added that the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) the government has announced was not well thought through and is likely to cause havoc in the country.



“We don’t have anything and the crisis is going to get deeper and deeper until we realise that we are on the part which is leading us to Armageddon.



“I have seen some analysis that has been done by financial experts and banking experts and so on and it is pretty worrying. The projection is that out of 23 banks operating in Ghana, 17 of them will go down if we continue this reckless part. 17 out of 23 banks are going to go under, what will that mean for the economy, what will that mean for ordinary workers who have put their monies in the banks?



“The other problem for me is the flip-flopping. Today, we announce one measure, tomorrow morning we realise that it is the wrong measure then we announce another measure and we are going round in circles and so on,” he said.



Watch the interview below:











