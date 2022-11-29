Ghana has not imported a grain of maize since 2017 – Deputy Agric Minister

General News of Tuesday, 29 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Frimpong Addo, has insisted that the government is getting some results with its investment in the agricultural sector.



According to him, the investment in the sector has for instance led to the country not importing a single grain of maize since 2017.



“Our duty as a ministry was to increase production which to a large extent we have succeeded. Since 2017, we haven’t imported a grain of maize into this country,” asaaseradio.com quoted him as saying.



Frimpong Addo also said that the government will be collaborating more with the private sector to increase the level of food production in the country.



“There are several stages in agriculture that an investor can add value. For us, it’s the private sector that has to be encouraged to support us.



“There’s a close collaboration between the ministry and the researchers. There’s a lot of variety that we’re giving farmers to increase yields,” he added.



IB/BOG