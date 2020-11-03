General News of Tuesday, 3 November 2020

Source: 3 News

300 pick-ups given to extension officers – Agric Minister

Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has revealed that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has given 300 pickups to extension officers.



This, he said, is to enable them assist farmers with best farming practices to improve on their yields.



Dr Afriyie Akoto said at the Nation Building Updates on Tuesday, November 3 that the government is determined to ensure food security in the country, hence the investment.



“Three hundred pickups have been given to extension officers so that they can move with the farmer and teach them modern methods of farming,” he said.



He further revealed that the government intends to make horticulture a major source of foreign exchange earnings.



“We want to make horticulture major source of foreign exchange earnings fort Ghana. We want to change the whole narrative and we will be exporting more. We can make it,” he said.



The programme was on the theme: ‘Becoming the West African Food Basket’.





