Ghana doesn’t need a Speaker of Parliament who always needs an ambulance – Asiedu Nketia

Politics of Thursday, 7 January 2021

Source: My News GH

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Asiedu Nketia has said that Ghana needs a healthy Speaker of Parliament who can do the work.



According to him, the country with the level it has got to with its democracy cannot have a Speaker of Parliament who moves with an ambulance.



Speaking to Joy News ahead of the swearing-in of the 8th Parliament, Asiedu Nketia said Alban Bagbin has requisite knowledge and experience as a Parliamentarian for several years and believes that if voted for, will do a great job in Parliament.



He said, “We don’t need a speaker who you’ve to carry into his car and out of his car. Let’s be serious. We don’t need a speaker who always needs an ambulance”.



Parliament is currently underway to swear in Members of Parliament for the next four years.



The NDC has nominated Alban Bagbin whiles the NPP has nominated former Speaker of Parliament Prof. Mike Ocquaye.





