Ghana currently in darkness hence loud silence of supposed neutrals – Peter Toobu

Outspoken parliamentary candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress in the Wa West Constituency, Superintendent (retired) Peter Lanchene Toobu has expressed his disappointment over the loud silence of the media, the clergy and other civil society organisations who see nothing wrong with happenings in the Akufo-Addo government.



The respected Ex-Executive Secretary to the former Inspector General of Police, attributed the loud silence of section of Ghanaians to the vindictive governance, suppression of press freedom, insincerity, nepotistic, corrupt and dictatorial leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He explained, that while Ghanaians were governed in broad day light under former President Mahama hence could speak out boldly and criticise the then government, the story now is the reverse.



Ghanaians are being governed in darkness. “He is ruling in the night and so all who were very loud during the day appear to have had heavy and delicious dinners and fallen asleep. In the night, criminals are comfortable while security officers are stressed up. We are indeed governed in darkness but nothing will stop the day from breaking again”, he posited in a post sighted by MyNewsGh.com



The Holy Book says there is time for everything. A time to be born and a time to die. A time to govern and a time to be governed. A time to be powerful and a time to be powerless. A time to steal and a time to be arrested, prosecuted and convicted.



Ghana in 1992 adopted and entrenched multi-party constitutional democracy. This made the thumb more powerful than a machine gun.



The term for the president was divinely endorsed for 4 years and not more than two terms (8years) per President. The full presidential term of 8 years can be likened to a full day of 24 hours. This equates a 4-year term to 12 hours and every one month to 15 minutes.



President John Mahama (JM) was elected and sworn into office on 7th January 2013 for a 4-year term. His regime was filled with criticisms, active CSOs, very active leaders of Faith-Based Organisations, loud media, demonstrations, etc. This level of scrutiny by civil society was possible because his regime was accommodative of diversity, transparency and honesty. This made it very easy for civil society and the media to literally see through his government. It can, therefore, be said that John Dramani Mahama governed in broad daylight from 6:00AM to 6:00PM, a time when every normal person was awake.



At the end of JM’s 4-year term, he handed over the reigns of the country to H.E. President Akufo-Addo for the next 4 years, representing another 12-hour period. President Akufo-Addo’s regime right from the day he took over power has proven to be one in the dark of night from 6:00PM to 6:00AM. His governance has been marked by vindictiveness, lack of transparency, suppression of press freedom, deception and insincerity, muzzling of civil society groups etc. He is ruling in the NIGHT and so all who were very loud during the ‘day’ appear to have had heavy and delicious dinners and fallen asleep. Men and women at dinner with morsels of food in their mouths hardly talk. Sleeping men and women have a similar fate…… they neither see nor talk, let alone fight.



In the night criminals are comfortable while security officers are stressed up. In the night many radio stations are shut down while those that operate 24/7 have less listenership. It’s not for nothing that many presidential addresses have been delivered at late night. We are indeed governed in darkness. But nothing will stop the day from breaking again.



With the natural calculations, it is 4:29AM in the Akufo-Addo led administration. In the next 90 minutes (6 months) it will be 6AM. Day will have broken AGAIN and every citizen will be up from sleep.



The man with the experience to govern during the day can only be the best alternative. Just imagine what is happening to the few who are waking up at 4:00AM under the current administration. The incumbent is oppressive and suppressive, but the alternative is hope-inspiring.



Draw your conclusions but remember the political clock is ticking with 90 minutes to go.



Many Ghanaians are so excited that we’ve gotten to 4.29AM and darkness will soon disappear for all the crime scenes of crimes committed in the cover of darkness to be visited. There is indeed time for everything and nothing is permanent except His Word. What is written is written. Don’t fight for God for He is able, more than able.



May God continue to make our country great and strong.



I pray for those who are already awake before 6:00AM to be decent in their commentary.



Supt Rtd Peter L Toobu



NDC PC



Wechiau, Wa West

