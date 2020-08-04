Politics of Tuesday, 4 August 2020

Ghana card registration ongoing at some polling stations in the Volta Region – Dzifa Gomashie

Abla Dzifa Gomashie, aspiring MP for Ketu South, is alleging that the Electoral Commission (EC) officials in her constituency are registering the electorate for the Ghana Card instead of the voter’s ID card.



She said that this is a grand agenda by the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) to throw in the Ghana Card to reduce the votes in Ketu South on election day.



Abla Dzifa Gomashie in a 33-second video posted on her Facebook page said, “Remember last night I told you something is amiss, I am standing at Vape where I have a polling station. Somehow, the registration for the voter card is not going on, what is going on now is Ghana Card registration so that it will slow down the registration process.”



“I told you last night. My intuition has never failed me,” she added. “This is a grand agenda to reduce the votes in Ketu South.”



Meanwhile, the Electoral Commission (EC) says it has exceeded its 15 million voter registration target.



According to the EC, over 15.1 million voters had been registered as of Saturday, August 1, 2020. This will account for the significant portion of the projected 17 million electorates currently over the age of 18.



“What the current figure indicates is that we have exceeded our target of 15 million. As we have indicated, the commission is deeply committed to registering all those who have qualified.”



“In the remaining days of the registration exercise, we expect to see the numbers increasing in the regions where the registrations are taking place in urban centres with a lot of people,” Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, a Deputy Chairperson of the EC said at the “Let the Citizen Know” forum held on Monday.



