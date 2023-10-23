Ghana Gas donates to communities affected by dam spillage

Regional News of Monday, 23 October 2023

Source: Romeo Oduro, Contributor

Ghana National Gas Company on Friday, October 20 provided relief items to affected victims of the recent spillage of excess water from the Akosombo Dam, which has since flooded some communities in the Volta Region.



The beneficiary communities of Ghana Gas’s benevolence included Battor and Mepe in North Tongu District, Sogakope in South Tongu District, Agbozume and Denu in Ketu South as well as Adidome in the Central Tongu District.



Electoral areas such as Ahorkpoe, Nyekomakpoe, Nogokpo, Ativata, and Agbevekope among others, had relief items given to them from the assemblies.



A board member, Delphine Dogbegah, commended the management of Ghana Gas for responding immediately to their call and pledged the company’s continued support to the people of Volta Region.



“I would congratulate the Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ben Asante, who has been very instrumental in putting together this package and all staff of Ghana Gas,” she reiterated.



Director-General of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh assured Ghana Gas that the relief items would be distributed to the right affected community members.



“Together, NADMO is on the ground, VRA is on the ground, the district assembles are here so together they will make sure it gets to the right people who have been affected,” he assured.



The relief items were distributed in separate locations and grouped for the various communities to be able to be received by all.



The items included 200 Enapa Mackerel 425g, 100 Enapa Sardine 125g, 50 Milano Sardine 125g, 50 Sultana Sardine 125g, 500 Gino Tomatoes 65g, 200 Queen Oil Bottle 1L, 100 Kleesoft Washing Powder 420g, 50 Key Soap 800g, 50 Geisha Soap 180g, 320 Special Rice 4.5kg, 40 Ruby Rice 4.5kg, 40 Sultana Viet Rice 4.5kg, 280 Tango T’roll 70piecs of bag, 210 Heaven coil mosquito 60packs, 4000 water, 200 bags of Maize, 200 bags of Gari.



Ghana National Gas Company’s team was led by board members Delphine Dogbegah and Stephen Sumani Nayina.









Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Project Manager Anyimah Edomgbole, Francis Agugustus Badu, a manager at the CSR, Harrison Seth Kwablah Ayim, Joseph Ackah, Christiana Essel, Priscilla Assumang, Nana Afriyie Sarpong, Kofi Baffour Kyei, Beatrice Benedicta Quaye, Raphael Selassie Anani, Romeo Oduro, Lord Appiah-Kubi, Emmanuel Asamoah Addai, the rest are Jackson Yovo, Akuffo Yaw Adu, Abdullai Yahaya, Michael Nicholas Selassie Agbeko, Edward Akwasi Addo delivered the relief items to the affected communities in the Volta Region.



The recent Akosombo Dam spillage has wreaked havoc on infrastructure, and farms in these communities in the Volta Region, displacing thousands while properties worth millions of Cedis have been lost.



It is reported that about 40,000 residents are in need of assistance to survive.



The affected victims in most communities are currently living with friends and family while others are putting up in shelters with the government and NADMO together with other stakeholders providing relief items for their survival.



