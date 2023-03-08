Ghana@66: There is no hardship in Ghana – Akua Donkor

General News of Wednesday, 8 March 2023

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has criticized Ghanaians who called for the cancellation of the 6th March celebration because of the poor state of Ghana’s economy.



According to her, persons who said the Independence Day Celebration should be cancelled because of the hardship in the country are wrong because she cannot see the hardship they are talking about.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the side-lines of the 66th Independence Day Celebration at Adaklu in the Volta Region, Akua Donkor said that the 6th March marks a very important milestone for Ghana and should be celebrated as such.



“I don’t agree with those calling for the cancelation of the Independence Day Celebration. The 6th March celebration has become a tradition. It is what we use to remember our founding fathers like Kwame Nkrumah. It helps us educate the younger generation on our history.



“When I become president, we will continue celebrating the 6th March. There is no hardship in the country, as people are saying. So, we have to celebrate the Independence Day,” she said in the Twi dialect.



The leader of the GFP added that Ghanaians should rather thank God for giving the country peace and arable land.



The national parade to mark Ghans@66 was held at Adaklu, a community a few metres away from the capital town of the Volta Region, Ho, despite calls by some leading Ghanaians, including the immediate past Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, and former President John Dramani Mahama, for the celebration to be scrapped.



