Get your charter or face closure – GTEC to unchartered private tertiary institutions

General News of Monday, 26 February 2024

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) has issued a strong warning to private tertiary institutions that have not yet chartered or commenced the process to receive their charter that failure to comply with these regulations could cause their closure.



The mandate applies to all tertiary education institutions across the country with the deadline set for August 2024.



Speaking at the Conference of African Universities at the University of Cape Coast, the Director-General of the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor stressed the Commission's commitment to ensure standards are met.



"It would interest you to note that Ghana has some 310 tertiary education institutions in the database of GTEC. Of these, 128 are private tertiary institutions with the rest being public. As you may be aware, by the enabling Act, of GTEC, 1023, all private tertiary institutions must charter or demonstrate evidence of processes towards the attainment of same by August 31, 2024, since non-adherence institutions will be forced to close upon expiration of the window of application as captured in the law.”