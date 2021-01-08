Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Gabby reacts to election of Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament

Alban Bagbin was elected as the Speaker of Parliament

A leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Octehere-Darko has reacted to the election of Alan Sumana Bagbin as the Speaker of Parliament.



Bagbin won the election to become Speaker of Parliament for the 8th Parliament of Ghana by garnering 138 of the votes cast as against 135 Prof. Mike Ocquaye garnered.



The win came as a shock to many who ruled out the chances of Alban Bagbin considering the fact that the NPP has the numbers.



This makes Hon Alban Sumana Bagbin the third most powerful man in the country.



Reacting to the win, Gabby Asare Otcehere-Darko said “The people spoke on Dec 7. Their representatives spoke in Parliament on Jan 7. Rt Hon ASK Bagbin is the Speaker of our 8th Parliament.



Adding that “Let us congratulate him and welcome the opportunity this Parliament presents to our democracy.





