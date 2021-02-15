General News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabby Otchere-Darko reveals last conversation with Ofori-Atta before US trip

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko

Gabby Asare Otchere Darko, a family member of Ghana’s Minister of Finance designate, Ken Ofori-Atta has revealed his final conversation with the minister nominee moments before he boarded a flight to the USA for medical attention.



The president’s renominated Finance Minister on Sunday, February 14, 2021, flew to the United States of America for medical attention after suffering post-COVID-19 recovery complications.



According to Mr Otchere Darko, he was with his cousin in his room before he left for the Kotoka International Airport to board a Delta flight to New York and their final conversation showed the nominee was very concerned about Ghana’s development despite his ill health.



“Last night, just b4 he left for KIA to board the Delta flight to NYC, I was in Ken’s bedroom with him and he seemed even then more concerned about Akufo-Addo’s “transformation agenda” and how to give it a sharper focus than his health. Ken knows why he retired for public service,” he shared in a post on his Twitter.



On Monday morning, rumours went rife indicating the former Finance Minister had passed on in the US.



Michael Bediako, a special aide to Mr. Ofori-Atta has, however, come out to debunk the rumours.