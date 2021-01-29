Health News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GMA will speak on schools reopening after examining data

Schools reopened after about 10 months closure.

The Ghana Medical Association, GMA, has said it will be able to make concrete statements on the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic after it has examined relevant data.



Deputy General Secretary, Titus Beyuo, told Accra – based Joy FM in an interview monitored by Ghanaweb, that the reopening was however a tricky decision.



“The schools' situation is quite a tricky one. We have been doing some monitoring on what it is like in terms of outbreaks in the schools and what is happening,” he said.



He added that as a larger part of society, it was important to ensure control of the virus in the community because that will automatically translate to safer schools.



He added that all reported coronavirus cases among children so far did not have any link with schools. On the subject of getting the said data, he mentioned random sampling and observation as some key methods of getting data for analysis.



“We think that if you control in a community then control in schools will come. But before one can make a recommendation in terms of closure of the schools, we must have data that the situation in the schools and other institutions is getting worse.



“We have reported cases among children but there is no evidence that these cases were within the school set up. So we will need data to make that call,” he added.