Health News of Monday, 2 November 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GMA to begin a national education exercise as the second wave of coronavirus looms

GMA President, Frank Ankobea

The Ghana Medical Association has hinted of its resolve to intensify the education on COVID-19 among citizens as the Ghana Health Service has warned that a second wave of the pandemic could emerge if people do not adhere to the protocols.



President of the Association, Frank Ankobea, speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show bemoaned how some Ghanaians have turned a deaf ear to the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.



According to him, while the GMA cannot enforce laws on the adherence of the COVID-19 protocols, it will intensify its efforts to educate Ghanaians on the need to follow the precautionary measures.



“GMA cannot enforce adherence to the protocols. We can only do so at the hospitals. All we can do is to preach to people and educate people. We are starting a national campaign to educate people. We have informed our members to move into the churches, mosques and markets to educate people that the disease is not gone. If it becomes worse, we will all be in trouble. The law is there but it is up to the security agencies to enforce them”, he said.



Meanwhile, he urged the media to support the education campaign as he noted that the media failed to give the needed attention to a recent education it embarked on through a joint press release with the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).



The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has warned that a second wave of the pandemic can be more terrible than the first if people do not keep to the safety protocols.



The Director of the Health Promotion Division of the GHS and Leader of the Risk Communication for COVID-19 National Task Force, Dr Dacosta Aboagye, speaking to an Accra-based Newspaper, said the posture of the public was causing a gradual rise in active cases, and that if care was not taken, the nation would see a major rise soon.





