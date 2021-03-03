Regional News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

GMA CEO takes the first dose of Coronavirus vaccine

CEO of Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng

The leadership by example trend continues today as executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA) and the National Media Commission (NMC) take the COVID-19 vaccine.



This exercise comes a day after President Akufo-Addo, Veep, the first and second ladies of the land took their first shots of the vaccine.



Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance (GMA), Ernest Boateng who doubles as the Vice President of GIBA was present at the Accra International Press Centre earlier today to also receive the vaccine.



Sharing his experience with the press after the vaccination, he motioned that the exercise was seamless and only felt a tingling sensation after the syringe was pushed through his skin. “The exercise is a sound one and I will strongly advise every Ghanaian to take the vaccine. I took the vaccine to protect myself and my family and everyone should do the same”.



Addressing rumours on the vaccine inhibiting potency in men and fertility in women, he indicated that none of these fears have been scientifically proven and advised Ghanaians to rather listen to advise from medical health experts on the vaccine.



He advised all journalists receiving their first dose to carefully keep their vaccination cards and present them for their second dose.



The mass COVID-19 vaccination for Ghanaians started with President Akufo-Addo, his wife Rebecca, Vice President Bawumia and his wife Samira taking the first jabs on Monday morning. This symbolic action was to build confidence in the vaccine among citizens.



It marked the beginning of the deployment of the 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from Tuesday, March 2 to Monday, March 15, 2021, by the Ghana Health Service (GHS).