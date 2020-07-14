General News of Tuesday, 14 July 2020

GJA one of the most useless organisations in Ghana – CTV morning show host

GJA president, Affail Monney

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is one of the most useless organisations in Ghana, CTV's Dwabre Mu morning show host Kwame Appiah Kubi has asserted.



He gave the damning verdict of the Affail Monney-led association during the newspaper review segment of the show on Tuesday, 14 July 2020, while discussing a story in which the bodyguard of the Member of Parliament for Evalue-Ajomoro Gwira Constituency, Mrs Catherine Afeku, attacked Metro TV Cameraman Alhaji Mustapha Ashley and deleted all the footages he had taken outside the premises of a court in the Western Region, with the permission of the court clerk, prior to the hearing of a case involving Mr Seth Afeku, the husband of the former Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.



In a statement signed by Mr Zambaga Rufai Saminu, Western Regional Secretary (GJA), the association for journalists and media practitioners condemned the "unprovoked" attack on the Cameraman as an "affront to press freedom".



"We want to remind the police and the minister of state that we are in a democratic era and, therefore, the era of tyranny and 'political kakistocracy' belongs to the past", adding: "We are shocked that after recent adaptation of a framework on Police Media Relations and safety of journalists in the country, the Axim Police-supervised seizure and deletion of a reporter’s professional work could not be anything less than an attack on press freedom".





