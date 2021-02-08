Regional News of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: Kuulpeeps

GIJ to hold virtual Matriculation for freshmen

Ghana Institute of Journalism

Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has announced that it will hold a virtual matriculation ceremony for its newly admitted students on February 26, 2021.



According to the Institute, this decision was taken due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country.



GIJ has now joined a list of tertiary institutions that have taken their matriculation ceremony online.



The University of Ghana, on Saturday, February 6, 2021, held a virtual ceremony for its newly admitted students.



Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), will also be having their virtual matriculation ceremony on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.





