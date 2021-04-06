GIJ SRC gets new executives after holding online polls

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 April 2021

Undergraduate students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) have elected a new crop of executives to steer the affairs of the Students Representative Council (SRC) for the rest of the 2020/2021 academic year.



This is after the GIJ Interim SRC Committee conducted an online election which opened at 12noon on Sunday, April 4, 2021, and closed at 12 PM on Monday, April 5, 2021



The elections saw six candidates contesting unopposed for the various offices.



All candidates obtained more than 80% of “Yes” votes. According to chairman of the Interim SRC Committee, it recorded a voter turnout of 1,491.



The new executives are Ishmael Nii Lampte Lamptey (President), Patrick Abesiyine Anyebuno (General Secretary), Larry Abdus Samad (Financial Secretary), Farida Yeboah (Women’s Commissioner), Godfred Mbanasong Zina (External Commissioner), and Bilson Desmond Boahene (Organizing Secretary).



Pending lawsuit against set up of Interim SRC Committtee



The election was held despite a suit at the Accra High Court challenging the set up of the Interim SRC Committee.



The case, which is against management of the Institute, was filed by some students who were appointed by the now-former SRC administration led by Joseph Agbezuke.



The aggrieved students want the court to rule that management of the Institute erred in declaring them as illegitimate executives.



They are also praying the court to declare that the set-up of a “fifteen member Interim Management Committee for students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism as unconstitutional, null and void and of no legal effect.”