Stephen Bernard Donkor bags two awards at 2021 CSA

Regional News of Sunday, 18 April 2021

Source: Bright Philip Donkor, Contributor

A student of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ), Stephen Bernard Donkor has been crowned the 2021 Best Student in Online Journalism and Student TV Host of the Year in the 2nd Edition of the Communication Students' Awards (CSA) ceremony, organized on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Pentecost University in Accra.



The awards ceremony was a programme designed to help empower and appreciate the works of communication students across the length and breadth of the country.



A number of honorary awards were given out to deserving communication students for their various contributions in the media space.



In the competitive categories, Stephen Bernard Donkor of GIJ came up top as the Best Student in Online Journalism and Student TV Host of the Year for his demonstrated commitment to work, high sense of professionalism, upholding the ethics of the profession and writing of intelligent news and opinion stories in championing the welfare of journalists and students.



He is an author and a prolific feature writer; a pacesetter, innovative and taking up challenges. Shortly after winning the award, he used the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to God, saying he takes consolation from the Bible.



He thanked the organizers of the award scheme for their hard work in these difficult times and expressed appreciation to the many (through votes and prayers) that were instrumental in bestowing upon him this honour and recognition.



"I would want to dedicate this all-important award to Amanda Atunah whose magnificent impact by way of sharing my works on all social media platforms made it possible. May God richly bless you, Mandy," he added. "Indeed, this award is a win for GIJ."



